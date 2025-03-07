Full List Of Sanctions Imposed On Akpoti-Uduaghan After Suspension From Senate

The 10th Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) for six months following the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Naija News reports that the suspension came after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The Ethics Committee deliberated on the matter and ruled that the senator had breached Senate rules, leading to her suspension.

During Thursday’s plenary session, the committee advised that strict sanctions be imposed alongside her suspension.

Sanctions Imposed On Akpoti-Uduaghan

As part of the disciplinary measures, the Senate enforced the following sanctions:

1. A six-month suspension.

2. She must submit a written apology before resuming.

3. The suspension is to take effect on March 6, 2025.

4. Her office will be locked, and she must hand over all government property.

5. She must not enter the National Assembly complex during the suspension.

6. Her salaries, allowances, and security details will be suspended.

7. She will be barred from representing Nigeria in any official capacity.

The committee concluded that Senator Natasha was guilty of all allegations against her, stating that she failed to submit herself to the legislative committee for the review of her conduct.