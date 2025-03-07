Full List: FG Allocates ₦679 Billion For 13 Key Road Projects Across Nigeria

The Federal Government has approved a total of ₦679 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of major roads across various states, aiming to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made the announcement following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, emphasizing the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

The projects, which cover both northern and southern states, will be executed in phases, with some set for completion within six months, while others will take up to three years.

Full List of Road Projects and Their Costs

1. Aakalari-Ukuk Road, Bauchi State

– Budget: ₦11.278 billion

– Completion Time: Six months (first phase)

2. Uturu-Isikwuato-Akara Road, Abia State

– Budget: ₦5.926 billion

– Completion Time: Six months (first phase)

3. Zaria-Ukui-Kolomani-Dan Bali-Maraba-Kanya-Subawa-Kasa Road (Kaduna & Katsina States)

– Budget: ₦198 billion

– Contractor: MotherCat Nigeria Limited

– Completion Time: Three years

4. Kano-Maiduguri Road

– Budget: ₦128.395 billion

– Contractor: Tractor Nigeria Limited (reassigned from Dantata Sawo)

– Completion Time: 18 months

5. Bagudu Road, Kebbi State

– Budget: ₦2.645 billion

– Completion Time: Not specified

6. Oba-Nnewi-Arondizogu-Okigwe Road (Imo & Anambra States)

– Budget: ₦8.45 billion

– Completion Time: Six months (first phase)

7. Iyin-Ilawe-Ekiti Road

– Original Budget: ₦13.736 billion

– Additional Approval: ₦15.626 billion

– Total Cost: ₦29.362 billion

8. Ilogu Road (Kwara & Osun States)

– Budget: ₦7.556 billion

– Completion Time: Six months

9. Wukari-Akwana Road, Taraba State

– Budget: ₦12.615 billion

– Completion Time: One year

10. Bida-Lapaya-Lambda Road, Niger State

– Budget: ₦39.493 billion

– Completion Time: Six months (first phase)

11. Gada-Zamazuru-Gamji Road

– Budget: ₦11.976 billion

– Completion Time: Six months

12. Kamakish Road, Oyo State

– Budget: ₦12.35 billion

– Completion Time: One year

13. Aba-Ikot-Ekpene Road Dualisation

– Budget: ₦30 billion

– Contractor: CGC Nigeria Limited

– Completion Time: Phased execution

The approval of these projects reflects the government’s renewed push for infrastructure expansion, which is expected to have a direct impact on trade, agriculture, and overall economic growth.