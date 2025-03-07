Fubara Makes Fresh Appointment

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has sanctioned the appointment of Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi as the new Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), located in Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the development was communicated through an official statement signed and issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The appointment is effective immediately.

It is worth noting that Professor Zeb-Obipi succeeds Professor Nlerum Okogbule, who was appointed to the position by former Governor Nyesom Wike on March 5, 2020.

Professor Zeb-Obipi is an expert in Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management and previously served as the Director of the Information and Communication Technology Centre at the state university prior to his new role.

Earlier, in a separate remark, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Okogbule, commended Governor Fubara for allowing him to complete his tenure without political interference.

Prof. Okogbule made this remark during a special end-of-tenure lecture tagged ‘Starting Strong and Finishing Well’, held in his honour at the university’s Senate Chamber.

Reflecting on his five-year tenure, he expressed gratitude to both former Governor Nyesom Wike, who appointed him, and Governor Fubara, who upheld his position despite political changes.

“Let me especially acknowledge and appreciate the former and present visitors of our great university—former governor, Nyesom Wike, for finding me worthy of appointment as Vice-Chancellor and supporting me throughout his tenure and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for keeping faith with me upon his assumption of office,” he stated.

He further described Fubara’s decision as uncommon in Nigerian politics, saying, “The governor did not allow political sentiments to influence him to act differently. I therefore owe him a debt of gratitude for this rare action.”