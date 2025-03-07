Fubara Hails Rivers People For Support, Commissions Third Fire Service Station

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep appreciation to the people of the state for their unwavering support for his administration and their commitment to standing by the truth.

Speaking at the commissioning of the third fire service station within a week, Governor Fubara reaffirmed his dedication to making people-centered decisions, ensuring safety, and upholding democratic values.

Fubara stressed that the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property, assuring residents that his administration remains steadfast in fulfilling this obligation.

“We can feel your support here. I want to appreciate the good people of Rivers State for believing in us.

“We know that your trust is built on truth. I want to assure you that we will continue to do what is right to make life better and advance our state.” Fubara stated.

The governor noted that the newly commissioned Rumuodomaya Fire Service Station would enhance emergency response in Obio/Akpor and surrounding communities, ensuring timely interventions in fire outbreaks.

Fubara Showcases Progress Despite Political Crisis

Fubara expressed delight in unveiling yet another fire service facility, despite ongoing political distractions in the state.

“I feel very happy again to stand before you to showcase one of the things we have done to demonstrate that the interest of our people comes first in our administration,” he said.

He recalled that when the remodeled Rivers State Fire Service Headquarters was inaugurated, he had announced the completion of two additional sub-stations—one in Borokiri, commissioned earlier, and the one being inaugurated in Rumuodomaya.

“The essence of this project is clear—we must safeguard the lives and property of Rivers people, which is the primary function of governance,” the governor declared.

Stakeholders Commend Fubara’s Leadership

At the inauguration, Chief Hanny Woko, a key stakeholder from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, praised the governor for delivering people-oriented projects despite political turbulence in the state.

Woko, who hails from the same local government as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers Assembly Speaker Martin Amaewhule, urged all political actors to allow Governor Fubara to complete his tenure peacefully.

He emphasized the need for equity and fair play, highlighting that Ikwerre people had held the governorship for 16 uninterrupted years, and it was only right for other ethnic groups—such as the Ijaw people, represented by Fubara—to have their turn.

“We, the Ikwerre people, are grateful for the support we received when we held power. Now, it is only just that we extend that same support to others. We must respect democracy and allow Governor Fubara to serve his full tenure,” Woko stated.

He further condemned the political crisis in Rivers State, urging politicians to learn from states like Lagos, where governance transitions are managed smoothly without unnecessary conflict.

“We should borrow a leaf from our sister states like Lagos. Their governors rule with stability. Yes, conflicts may arise, but the focus must always be on putting the state first,” he added.

Fire Station Revamp After 13 Years Of Neglect

Woko commended the Rivers State Government for revamping the Rumuodomaya Fire Service Station, which had been abandoned for 13 years since it was built by the Chibuike Amaechi administration.

He stated that a state without a functional fire service is vulnerable, adding that Governor Fubara has taken a bold step in ensuring that Rivers people are protected.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for continuing governance without minding the distractions all around,” Woko said.

Project Details

Providing an overview of the Rumuodomaya Fire Service Sub-Station, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Samuel Anya, highlighted how Governor Fubara revived the project after years of neglect.

The rehabilitated facility now includes 54 offices, brand new fire trucks, staff quarters, a 45,000-litre water tank

Governor Fubara reassured Rivers residents that his administration remains focused on delivering impactful projects, regardless of political distractions.

“There are projects lined up for the next two weeks. We are here to serve, and we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people,” he concluded.