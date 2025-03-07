Five Escape As Police Arrest Two Foreigners Leading Kidnapping Gang In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended two Pakistani nationals accused of kidnapping for ransom in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

He said that the suspects were caught following a distress call received at the Ikeja Division on March 5 regarding the abduction of a 48-year-old Pakistani man.

According to Hundeyin, the division’s anticrime patrol team acted swiftly, leading to the victim’s rescue and the arrest of two suspects—Roman Gull, 19, and Aftab Ahmad, 28—both Pakistani nationals.

Naija News gathered that five other suspected accomplices managed to escape.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects lured the victim from Kano to Lagos under the pretext of offering him a job as a chef.

“The suspects booked the victim’s flight to Lagos and lodged him in a hotel on February 28, 2025. The next day, the seven suspects visited him, overpowered him, tied his hands and legs, and demanded a N50 million ransom from his boss in Kano, threatening to kill him if the money wasn’t paid. His boss initially sent N1 million three days later to buy time and then alerted the police,” Hundeyin stated.

Recovered items from the suspects included a grey Toyota Camry used for their operations, the victim’s $2,000 cash, three ATM cards, a green card, a driver’s license, and an NIN slip.

Hundeyin assured that efforts were ongoing to track down the five fleeing suspects and that the arrested individuals would be prosecuted after investigations.

“The rescued victim is in good condition and has reestablished contact with his family,” he added.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, praised the Ikeja Division officers for their swift action and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors in the state.