Ex-Senate Chief Whip Warns Akpabio, Says Natasha’s Suspension Undermines Senate’s Integrity

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Rowland Owie, has condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, warning that the 10th Senate risks damaging its credibility if legislative impunity is allowed to prevail.

Addressing newsmen on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, Owie cautioned that no senator should be arbitrarily stripped of their mandate, stressing that the Senate must uphold due process.

“We are not in a Banana Republic. A senator remains a senator anytime, any day, even when suspended or as a non-serving senator. The 10th Senate must exercise caution to preserve the integrity of the institution,” Owie stated.

How The Crisis Escalated

Naija News reports that the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stemmed from a heated confrontation on February 20, 2025, when she protested the reassignment of her Senate seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The situation worsened after she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, an allegation that was initially blocked from discussion but was later referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions after she re-presented her case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to appear before the Ethics Committee, citing a court order restraining the Senate from proceeding with an investigation against her. Despite this legal restriction, the Senate went ahead with disciplinary actions, leading to her six-month suspension.

Owie: Senate President Should Have Stepped Down

Owie further emphasized the need for due process, insisting that Akpabio should have stepped aside to allow an impartial investigation.

He said, “I have always warned that the 10th Senate must be careful to avoid sinking the Upper Chamber. If issues are brought before the Senate, there must be thorough investigations—nothing should be swept under the carpet. Ordinarily, the President of the Senate ought to step down to allow for an impartial investigation.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects Suspension

In her reaction, Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed her suspension as unjust, stating that it violates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.”

She further declared that her suspension does not strip her of legitimacy.

The lawmaker said, “The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”