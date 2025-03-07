EFCC Detains Tinubu’s Ex-Minister In Facility Over ₦138 Million Fraud Allegation

A former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has spent her first night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her interrogation over an alleged ₦138,413,253.89 fraud.

Naija News reports that EFCC operatives questioned the former minister on Thursday over allegations of misappropriation, violation of procurement processes, and diversion of public funds linked to the disbursement of the 2023 budget allocation for the ministry.

A top source within the commission confirmed her detention to Punch, revealing that Ohanenye arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 11 a.m. on Thursday and was subjected to intense questioning.

The source said, “Investigators are questioning former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, over her alleged role in the misappropriation, violation of procurement processes, and diversion of public funds totaling ₦138,413,253.89. She arrived at the commission’s headquarters around 11 a.m. on Thursday and is currently facing interrogators over her alleged involvement in the fraud.”

EFCC Uncovers Diversion Of P-Bat Cares Initiative Funds

Further findings by EFCC investigators reportedly indicated that funds donated for the P-Bat Cares for Women Initiative were diverted.

Ohanenye was among five ministers dismissed following the 19th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in October 2024.

Following her removal, President Bola Tinubu appointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister of Women Affairs.