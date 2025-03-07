Edo Election Tribunal: We Will Get Justice – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State Chapter, has expressed confidence that its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, would be triumphant, when judges give ruling on their case.

Naija News reported that the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member panel of the tribunal, on Monday reserved ruling on the suit challenging Governor Monday Okpebholo‘s victory.

After counsels adopted their written addresses in the matter, Justice Kpochi said a date for judgment would be communicated to the parties by the secretary of the tribunal.

“The tribunal stands adjourned until then, he added..

Speaking with Arise News on Friday, Edo PDP Deputy Chairman, Harrison Omagbon, stressed that party and its candidate stand firm as they expect the ruling of the tribunal.

He expressed confidence that the judges would look at the merits and facts of their case and give judgment in their favour.

“One thing is basic, this is what the APC is trying to get at, trying to create the impression that PDP is shaking in Edo State, and PDP is not in Edo State, that is not correct at all. What they are doing is that they are bringing obnoxious methods to want to intimidate us, but we don’t want to go to the muds with the pigs, we are not going to do that. We are civilized people, and we are waiting for the judgment to take place, and I’m very sure that the justices of the tribunal will look at the case on its merit and give us justice,” he said.