Doyin Okupe’s Life And Legacy: Key Facts About The Late Political Strategist

The passing of former presidential spokesperson and ex-Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political and public affairs landscape.

Okupe, who died at the age of 72, reportedly battled cancer for years before his demise on March 7, 2025.

A seasoned politician, media strategist, and medical doctor, Okupe played key roles in several presidential administrations, shaping political narratives and championing causes that defined his career.

Beyond politics, he was a healthcare professional, publisher, and a figure known for his bold and sometimes controversial stances.

Here are key insights into the life and legacy of the late Dr. Doyin Okupe:

1. Born on March 22, 1952, in Iperu, Ogun State, he was the son of Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe, a banker.

2. His education spanned St. Jude’s School in Lagos, Igbobi College, and the University of Ibadan, where he studied medicine.

3. He practiced as a medical doctor at St. Nicholas Hospital and later co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre alongside Dr. Seyi Roberts and Dr. Ladi Okuboyejo, serving as its Managing Director.

4. In 1994, he and Dr. Seyi Roberts were instrumental in saving the life of a gunshot victim.

5. Beyond medicine, he ventured into media and was the publisher of *Life Mirror*, a health-focused newspaper.

6. His political career began in 1983 when he contested for a House of Representatives seat under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

7. He later became the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1990s.

8. Okupe was detained under General Sani Abacha’s military regime in 1996, a period that shaped his resilience in politics.

9. In 1998, he was disqualified from the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries.

10. He was appointed Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and later served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

11. His gubernatorial ambition saw him contest for the Ogun State governorship under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2002.

12. Over the years, he served as a spokesperson for several PDP presidential aspirants, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Bukola Saraki, and Atiku Abubakar.

13. Okupe’s political journey saw him leave PDP in 2017 to join the Accord Party, but he was expelled in 2018 for supporting Bukola Saraki’s PDP campaign.

14. He later rejoined PDP, becoming Atiku Abubakar’s campaign spokesman in the 2019 elections.

15. In a significant shift, he joined the Labour Party (LP) and briefly served as Peter Obi’s running mate before a substantive vice-presidential candidate was chosen.

16. His political career was not without controversy, as he was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2012 over unexecuted contracts in Benue and Imo states.

17. In 2019, he found himself in a political divide as he supported Atiku Abubakar, while his son, Ditan Okupe, backed Muhammadu Buhari.

18. Okupe battled and survived COVID-19 in 2020 alongside his wife.

19. His family life made headlines in 2021 when his son, Bolu Okupe, publicly came out as gay while living in Paris.

20. He was married to Aduralere Okupe and had two children.

21. His family includes brothers Kunle Okupe, Owo Okupe, Wemi Okupe, and Larry Okupe, as well as sisters Aina Okanlawon and Bisola Ayeni.

22. In the 2023 elections, both Okupe and his son Bolu eventually aligned in their support for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign.

Doyin Okupe’s life was a testament to resilience, controversy, and a deep involvement in Nigeria’s political affairs. His passing leaves a legacy of service, challenges, and a career that spanned medicine, media, and politics.