Dabiri-Erewa Urges Patriotism For National Growth

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has underscored the role of patriotism in national development.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Erewa emphasised the importance of patriotism in fostering unity and progress among Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) Abuja Iftar/Lecture Prayer, themed: ‘Islam and Patriotism’, she highlighted how Islam promotes love for one’s country and the responsibility of every citizen to contribute positively to their nation’s growth.

“As Muslims, patriotism is a core value embedded in our faith. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself demonstrated deep love for his homeland, and as Nigerians, we must embody this principle by working towards national unity, peace, and development,” she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa further connected the theme to Nigerians in the diaspora, urging them to remain committed to nation-building despite geographical distances.

She acknowledged their contributions to Nigeria’s economy through remittances, investments, and knowledge transfer, stressing that their patriotism plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.

“Our brothers and sisters abroad are among Nigeria’s greatest assets. Their skills, resources, and unwavering love for the country must be harnessed to drive sustainable development.

“No matter where we are, Nigeria remains our home, and we must continue to uplift its image and contribute to its progress,” she added.

The NiDCOM boss noted that Nigerians in the diaspora were expected to serve as good ambassadors, excel in various fields, and invest in their home country, as these actions collectively demonstrate their patriotism.

The keynote lecturer, Sheikh Abu Mazidatul Khaer bn Saeed provided deep Islamic perspectives on patriotism, saying that there was a misconception that Muslims were unpatriotic.

He explained that patriotism means love and respect for one’s country. Citing the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he enjoined all Nigerians to display the spirit of patriotism, especially at this spiritual exercise of Fasting.

The event, hosted by Abdur-Rahman Balogun and Prof. Morufat Balogun, had guests, including Hon. Justice Joke Adepoju of the FCT High Court, and Air Commodore, Lukman Lawal, Director, Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Airforce.