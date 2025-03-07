‘Brutal, Senseless, And Horrific’ – US Condemns Killing Of Catholic Priest In Kaduna

The United States Mission in Nigeria has denounced the killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a Catholic priest based in Kaduna, calling it a brutal and senseless act.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu was reportedly abducted from his residence by suspected bandits on Tuesday night, and his lifeless body was discovered the following day.

He had been serving at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tachiri, located in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two days after his death, the U.S. Mission urged the Nigerian government to bring those responsible to justice.

“The U.S. Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence,” the diplomatic mission stated in a brief message.

Expressing condolences, the American mission extended sympathies to the “family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss.”