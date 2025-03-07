BREAKING: Fresh Update Emerges On Doyin Okupe’s Death

The body of Nigerian physician, politician, and former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, who recently passed away, is currently being transported to a mortuary.

Naija News reported earlier that Okupe died at the age of 72 while undergoing surgery in a hospital in Lagos.

As of Friday morning, family sources indicated that preparations were underway for the transfer of his remains to the mortuary.

“He has seven children, and four or five of them are currently out of the country. He is being taken to the mortuary now,” a source disclosed to SaharaReporters.

The source further noted that Okupe’s burial may not take place immediately, possibly being postponed until after Lent and Ramadan or around Easter, on April 20.

The deceased’s family told journalists that Okupe, who had been in Abuja, returned to Lagos less than a week ago for a surgical procedure at a hospital on Lagos Island. Tragically, he did not survive the operation.

More details shortly…