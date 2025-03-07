‘Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri Open To Playing For Super Eagles Of Nigeria’

Arsenal’s promising talent, Ethan Nwaneri, has left the door open for his international career, expressing a willingness to represent either Nigeria or England.

With a Nigerian father and an English mother, Ethan Nwaneri, 17, is eligible to play for both nations, and sources indicate that he will choose whichever country approaches him first.

According to UK-based Nigerian journalist Shina Oludare, a family source has revealed that Nwaneri is ready to honour the first offer he receives, regardless of whether it comes from Nigeria or England.

This situation raises questions about the Nigeria Football Federation’s next steps in securing his commitment.

Nwaneri, who has represented England at the youth level, might follow in the footsteps of players like Alex Iwobi, who opted to play for Nigeria while with Arsenal in 2015.

Iwobi joins a list of other Nigerian players, such as William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Ademola Lookman, who have made similar nationality switches.

Note that Nwaneri has been playing as an attacking midfielder or winger so far in the 2024-2025 season, particularly stepping up in the absence of injured star Bukayo Saka.

His contributions have already made a significant impact, highlighted by a remarkable achievement in the Champions League, where he became the third-youngest player to score in a knockout match. At just 17 years and 348 days, he now follows only Bojan Krkic and Jude Bellingham in this prestigious record.

Additionally, during Arsenal’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City in February, Nwaneri became the youngest player to complete five or more dribbles and provide an assist in a single match, achieving this feat at 17 years and 331 days old, and breaking Saka’s previous record.

Having joined Arsenal at the age of eight, Nwaneri has already made a notable impact with eight goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season, marking him as a player to watch in the future.