APC Begins Screening For Anambra Governorship Aspirants

The ruling All Progressives Congress has announced the commencement of its screening exercise for governorship aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election in Anambra State.

Naija News gathered that the exercise is set to kick off today, Friday, March 7, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

A statement issued by the party’s publicity department revealed that the screening will be conducted over two days, concluding on Saturday, March 8.

According to Punch, the party raked in ₦350 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, which were priced at ₦50 million each. The deadline for the purchase and submission of forms closed on Tuesday, February 25.

Seven Aspirants In The Race

Seven aspirants successfully purchased and submitted their forms, making them eligible for the screening exercise.

They include Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Paul Chukwuma, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The revised schedule of activities indicates that Chukwuma, Okonkwo, and Ukachukwu are slated for screening today, while the remaining four – Umeoji, Ozigbo, Onunkwo, and Madu – will undergo the process on Saturday.

The statement read, “Notice of screening schedules for the seven APC Anambra State governorship aspirants holds from Friday, 7th March to Saturday, 8th March 2025 at the NWC Hall of the APC National Secretariat at 40 Blantyre Street in Wuse II, Abuja.”

“The following aspirants will appear before the screening panel: Sir Paul Chukwuma on Friday (4.30 pm – 5.00 pm), Prof Obiora Okonkwo (5.05 pm – 5.35 pm) and Nicholas Ukachukwu (5.40 pm – 6.10 pm).

“On Saturday, it will be the turn of Chukwuma Umeoji (10.00 am – 10.30 am), Valentine Ozigbo (10.35 am – 11.05 am), Johnbosco Onunkwo (11.35 am – 12.05 pm) and Edozie Madu (12.35 am – 1.05 pm) to attend the screening.”