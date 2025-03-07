Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects ‘Illegal’ Suspension, Vows To Remain Senator

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has rejected her six-month suspension from the Senate, declaring that she remains a legitimate senator despite what she described as an “illegal” decision.

In a statement reacting to the development, Akpoti-Uduaghan condemned the suspension, insisting that it violates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.

Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote, “Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.”

Naija News reports that she further maintained that the suspension had no legal effect on her status as an elected senator.

The lawmaker stated, “The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”

Senate Suspends Akpoti-Uduaghan Over Harassment Allegation

The Senate on Thursday suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months amid the sexual harassment allegations she made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The decision, which was reached during plenary, followed a recommendation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

As part of the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary and security details would be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office would also be locked, and her legislative aides would not receive their salaries during this period.