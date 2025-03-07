Akpabio Plotting To Smear Former Governor, Udom Emmanuel – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of plotting to smear the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.

Naija News reports that the PDP, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the party is aware of Akpabio’s plan to use media to engage in circulation of falsehood, misrepresentations and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Udom.

The opposition party stated that Akpabio is responsible for the fictitious figures of fraud allegation being indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is aimed at misleading the public.

PDP urged Senator Akpabio to leave the former Governor alone and focus on the many challenges facing him in the National Assembly.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of plots by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio to smear the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in a desperate but failed attempt to discredit the PDP.

“Our Party has already been made aware of a well-oiled scheme reportedly engineered by the Senate President to compromise a section of the media to engage in smear campaign through circulation of falsehood, misrepresentations and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Udom Emmanuel.

“The latest is the attempt to portray Udom Emmanuel as being indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while bandying spurious and fictitious figures to mislead the unsuspecting public.

“Senator Akpabio should know that such an unholy enterprise cannot succeed as Nigerians have already seen through his machinations against the former governor, Udom Emmanuel.

“Moreover, it is on record that Udom Emmanuel served meritoriously as Governor of Akwa Ibom State and left an impeccable record of transparent, prudent and service-driven management of resources with exceptional legacy of massive infrastructural, citizen empowerment and human capital development projects in all critical productive and service sectors including aviation, manufacturing, education, hospitality, healthcare, power, housing among others which further positioned Akwa Ibom State as a model of good governance in our country.

“Our Party counsels Senator Akpabio to leave Udom Emmanuel alone and focus on the many challenges facing him in the National Assembly.”