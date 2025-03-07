Akpabio Must Step Aside, He Cannot Serve As A Judge In His Own Case – Deji Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has described the suspension of embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as an attack on democratic principles.

Speaking via a statement on Thursday, he argued that even if the lawmaker’s accusation are frivolous, the senate has a duty to investigate the allegations.

He insisted that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who faces accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate remarks, should be given the opportunity to defend himself before the Senate Ethics Committee and cross-examine Akpoti.

“Even if the allegations made by Natasha are deemed frivolous, the Senate has an obligation to investigate them thoroughly,” Adeyanju stated.

Adeyanju also raised concerns over a conflict of interest, highlighting that the chairman of the Ethics Committee had publicly defended Akpabio before presiding over the investigation.

“Akpabio cannot serve as a judge in his own case. For the sake of justice and fairness, he must step aside,” he added.

The lawyer criticised the lack of due process, noting that neither Akpoti-Uduaghan nor Akpabio was allowed to appear before the committee.

He compared the handling of the case to irregularities in Nigeria’s electoral process, where “results are declared in the dead of night without proper scrutiny.”

Calling on Akpoti-Uduaghan to challenge her six-month suspension in court, Adeyanju said the action disenfranchises the people of Kogi Central, who are now left without representation.

He said, “The Senate has no right to suspend her.

“The leadership must not wield its power to silence or intimidate elected representatives.”

Adeyanju urged her to resist efforts to bully and harass her, stating that her suspension sets a dangerous precedent for women and other voices seeking change in Nigeria.