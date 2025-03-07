Akpabio: Atiku, Peter Obi’s Aides Reacts To Natasha’s Suspension

The camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, have reacted to the six months’ suspension handed over to Kogi Central lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on Thursday following a recommendation by the Senate Ethics and Values Committee for rejecting a new seating position assigned to her and accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment on live TV, which they claimed ridiculed the Senate institution.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, in a statement on Friday through his media aide, Paul Ibe, questioned the action of the Senate.

He submitted that the suspension of Senator Natasha without conducting an investigation is an attack on affirmative action and raises concern about the readiness of Nigeria to create a conducive environment for women’s interests.

“Has there been an investigation? No. So, Atiku’s position hasn’t changed. Whichever way you look at this, there is a concern. Any society that does not optimally use the assets available to it, particularly by giving women the opportunity to thrive, is failing,” he said.

“About half of our population is women, and if we don’t deliberately create an environment conducive to promoting women’s interests—whether in politics, business, or any other human endeavour—we are underutilising our potential.

“We’re not providing half of our population the opportunities to thrive and add value to society. With International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, it raises serious concerns. The Senate’s action of suspending Natasha for six months without conducting an investigation is an attack on affirmative action,” he said.

Similarly, Peter Obi, through the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Tanko Yunusa, expressed dissatisfaction with the suspension of the Kogi lawmaker.

“The situation is quite disappointing,” he lamented.