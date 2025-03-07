Aiyedatiwa Appoints New VC For Ondo Varsity, Sets Up Panel To Review Institution’s Finances

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has established a visitation panel tasked with reviewing the financial management practices of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo.

Naija News reports that this panel will be led by Prof. Gbenga Olumekun, with Idowu Benjamin, Olumide Ogidan, Anthony Akala, and Richard Adeyinka Arifalo serving as members, with the latter acting as Secretary.

As stated by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the panel will also evaluate the university’s adherence to its statutes and the approved academic programs.

In a related development, Governor Aiyedatiwa has appointed Prof. Ebuoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe as the new Vice Chancellor of UNIMED, succeeding Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, whose tenure has concluded.

Prof. Adejuyigbe, a distinguished Professor of Paediatrics, is from the Akoko North East local government area of the state. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Central Office of Research at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife and is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

She is anticipated to take office as Vice Chancellor following the submission of the Visitation Panel’s report.

In the interim, Prof. Adolphus Odogun Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administration and Clinical Services, has been instructed to serve as Acting Vice-Chancellor until the new appointee officially assumes the role.