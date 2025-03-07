2027 Election: Senator Ningi Announces Interest In Bauchi Governorship Seat

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi, has formally announced his candidacy for the governorship of Bauchi State in the upcoming 2027 elections under the PDP banner.

Naija News reports that this declaration was made on Friday during a meeting with PDP stakeholders in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

As the Deputy Majority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Ningi expressed his dedication to the people of Bauchi State, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty to the party.

He clarified that his motivation to pursue this position stems not from personal ambition but from a genuine desire to serve the community at a more significant level of responsibility.

“I am not joining the gubernatorial race for fame or popularity—I have already made a name for myself. I have risen to the position of Deputy Senate Leader; what more do I need in terms of recognition?” he stated.

Ningi also highlighted his long-standing dedication to the PDP. “I am a founding member of the party from its inception. I have never left, and I will not leave. Our goal is to strengthen the party, retain power in Bauchi State, and reclaim leadership at the national level in 2027.”

Ningi called upon PDP stakeholders to initiate preparations for the 2027 elections, emphasizing the importance of selecting a candidate for the party’s governorship ticket who possesses the political acumen necessary to achieve victory and further advance the party’s accomplishments.