₦138 Million Fraud Allegation: My Integrity Will Be Revealed – Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has said she served with integrity while in office as minister.

Naija News reported that Barrister Ohanenye was summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting ₦138 million as minister.

In a statement on Friday, the former Minister said information and facts available would prove her integrity in the allegation.

Mrs. Ohanenye maintained that she served diligently and utilized available resources prudently.

She said: “As a former public servant, I acknowledge that inquiries regarding past official activities are a standard part of ensuring accountability. In this spirit, I willingly honored the invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on March 6, 2025, concerning allegations of a 138 million Naira diversion.

“I arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 2:15 PM, and the substantive discussions commenced at 2:50 PM. During this time, I provided comprehensive clarifications regarding my actions and expenditures throughout my tenure as the Minister of Women Affairs. I rounded up by 6:50 pm and left thereafter

“I commend the EFCC for their professionalism and hospitality, and I appreciate the opportunity to address the matters that have recently been circulating in the media.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of serving my country and positively impacting the lives of many. I also express my appreciation to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her steadfast support of myself and Nigerian women.

“I remain fully committed to cooperating with the EFCC and will be available for any further inquiries. It is the duty of every government official to be transparent and accountable for their time in office.

“During my tenure, my team and I executed our duties diligently, utilizing available resources effectively, and even supplementing with personal funds, demonstrating our dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerian women and children.

“I assure that the facts and information will ultimately demonstrate the integrity of my actions.”