You Can’t Dismiss Natasha’s Petition – Ezekwesili To Senate

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called for an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili condemned the dismissal of the Senator Natasha‘s petition by the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee, on Wednesday.

In an open letter to the Senate on Thursday, the former Minister noted that the National Assembly, as a public institution, is owned by the Nigerian people and not politicians.

“The petition of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must be independently investigated and openly discussed in a public hearing that the accused does not preside.

“Swiftly appoint an independent investigator on the petition of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Elevate the status of the proceedings on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Ethics and Privileges Committee into a Public Hearing for full transparency and disclosure.

“Our National Assembly, which comprises the Senate and the House of Representatives, belongs to the Nigerian people and not to politicians of any stripe and status.

“This is why the National Assembly is called a public institution. No individual nor collection of individuals and their groups can capture a public institution and use to their personal benefit or advantage,” she said.

Ezekwesili demanded a transparent investigation into the allegation. She described the Ethics and Privileges Committee action on the Kogi central’s petition as an aberration to democracy.

“Whenever a situation as the one involving Senators Natasha Akpoti and Senator Godswill Akpabio occurs, the lawmakers must understand the Nigerian public want transparency and full disclosure.

“Dismissing a serious accusation against the Senate President just like the senators irresponsibly did yesterday is a democratic aberration.

“It cannot stand. Never. What happened yesterday (Wednesday) in the Senate Chamber, where a Senate President presided over a grave matter involving him, was farcical and a blot on our Democracy.

“It is in our public interest that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition be urgently given the seriousness it deserves to defend the institutional integrity of our Senate,” she added.