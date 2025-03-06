Why Sit-at-Home Order Persists In Southeast Despite Military Efforts – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has stated that the continued observance of the sit-at-home order in the Southeast is driven by fear rather than the actual strength of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Speaking on the issue, Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Markus Kangye, emphasized that despite military efforts to restore normalcy through Operation Udo Ka, many residents remain indoors on Mondays due to fear of attacks.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to ensuring the region is free from IPOB/ESN influence and urged citizens to resume their daily activities without fear.

Kangye explained: “Who gave the order? IPOB /ESN criminals and because of what is happening in the South East, Operation Udo Ka was set up just like Hadin Kai in the North East.

“And I want to tell you that for the past three leadership of the commanders we have in the Southeast, they have been doing very well. And if they give them sit-at-home order, they will tell them more about your normal business but the locals in some areas, for fear of being attacked, fear of being killed, they will stay at home.

“Our commanders under that operation are doing their best. They are doing so well to ensure that Southeast has a free from IPOB/ESN.”

The Defence Headquarters also challenged the credibility of the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, asserting that assessments from the Nigerian military provide a more accurate reflection of counter-terrorism efforts than external analyses.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, made this statement while addressing questions regarding the GTI report, which ranked Nigeria as the sixth most terrorism-affected country globally.

He insisted that only the Nigerian military can present the true picture of the nation’s counter-terrorism progress.

Using a family analogy, Kangye illustrated his point, stating: “Something is happening in my house. I’m the head of the house. I have children, I have wife someone else is reporting what is happening in my house to me. Which one would be more correct or believable? The one that I will tell you as the head of the house, or the one that someone is reporting from outside? The one I think that will give you the correct information is that of the head of the house.

“So you, as a member of the media, that has been attending this meeting every week, you should be able to stand and correct what they are giving Nigerians.”

While Kangye clarified that he was not directly disputing the GTI report, he urged the media to present an accurate version of counter-terrorism efforts in Nigeria.

He said: “I’m not countering what they put out there, but as observers, I think you should be the better person that will give the correct version of what is happening in Nigeria.”