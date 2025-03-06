‘We Cannot Punish Natasha’s Aides For Offence They Did Not Commit’ – Orji Kalu Demands Payment Of Salaries

The Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for empathy towards the aides of the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti.

Naija News reports that Natasha was suspended on Thursday, March 6, 2025, over allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

During the plenary session, Kalu proposed an amendment to the committee’s recommendations, which initially included a provision to suspend the salaries of Akpoti’s staff.

He argued that the aides are National Assembly (NASS) employees and should not suffer the consequences of their principal’s suspension.

Senator Kalu emphasized the financial hardship such a decision would impose on the affected staff and their families, urging that their salaries and wages should not be withheld.

He said, “We cannot punish the aides of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly and have no other means of livelihood apart from their salaries. It would be unjust for us, as a Senate, to deny them and their families their earnings.

“I move that we amend that section and allow them to receive their salaries.”

However, despite Kanu’s plea, the Senate failed to revise its decision regarding the payment of salaries to Natasha’s legislative aides.