Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 6th March, 2025

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has declared the petition filed by the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in which she alleged sexual harassment as dead on arrival.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, while speaking at a probe session on Wednesday, cited a breach of Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

According to Imasuen, Natasha signed the petition herself instead of being endorsed by another individual, rendering it procedurally invalid.

Senator Imasuen noted that the issues Natasha raised in the petition were already in court, making them sub judice.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized the chief bomb maker of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Amirul Bumma.

The Boko Haram bomb expert was killed alongside nine high-profile insurgents during a fierce battle with Nigerian troops in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Naija News understands the encounter took place in Bama Local Government Area during a clearance operation under Operation Desert Sanity 4.

Counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama who made the information known to our correspondent on Wednesday, said troops of the Nigerian Army’s 21 Armoured Brigade, 199 Special Forces, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hybrid forces launched the offensive based on intelligence that insurgents were regrouping in a well-fortified enclave between Sabil Huda and Njimiya, near Alai Dala Stand.

According to him, the insurgents, caught off guard, attempted to resist but were overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower.

In the aftermath of the battle, it was observed that the terrorists had brought hospital beds to the battlefield, intending to evacuate their casualties, an indication of the devastating blow they suffered.

A battlefield damage assessment revealed that apart from Bumma, several high-profile Boko Haram figures, including Bakura Ghana, Awari, Malam Kalli, Malam Usman Bula Kagoye, Ibrahim Bula Abu Asma’u, and two others yet to be identified, were killed during the encounter.

In addition to neutralizing these insurgents, troops recovered a significant cache of high-caliber ammunition.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has issued a directive to Governor Simi Fubara, demanding the dismissal of all commissioners in the state within 48 hours.

A letter obtained by Daily Post revealed that the resolution followed a meeting of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Additionally, the lawmakers called for the removal of other appointees who had not undergone proper screening by the House.

Naija News reports Assembly further instructed Governor Fubara to submit a fresh list of nominees for commissioner positions within the same 48-hour timeframe.

Previously, the House had given Fubara an ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Rivers State budget. In response, the state government stated on Monday that it would comply with the legislative directive regarding the budget re-presentation.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied describing the recent Supreme Court ruling on the political crisis in Rivers State as reckless.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that even if the Supreme Court ruling is not agreeable to him, he couldn’t have described it as reckless.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor made the clarification following some reports claiming he described the verdict of the apex court on Rivers State as reckless.

Obi, however, explained that his submissions were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sued Multichoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, for disregarding its order against increasing subscription prices.

Naija News reported that MultiChoice, contrary to FCCPC’s order to halt increasing subscription price for its packages until the end of investigation, on Saturday announced a price increase.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, were sued for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He explained that MultiChoice’s actions were a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.), demanding his appearance before the House over the conduct of the 2024 local government election.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time would result in a warrant for Enebeli’s arrest.

The Assembly’s directive follows RSIEC’s announcement, fixing Saturday, 9th August 2025, for the Rivers State Local Government Elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the RSIEC Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner, Enebeli.

The decision was made known after a stakeholders’ meeting was held today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at RSIEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The electoral umpire also unveiled the timetable and guidelines for the 2025 Local Government Elections in the state.

Residents of Oriwu Street in the Lekki Phase 1 region of Lagos State were thrown into confusion on Wednesday following the collapse of a structure that was being built.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the structure’s collapse resulted in several individuals being trapped beneath the debris.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, reported that the incident occurred around 4 PM on Wednesday.

Hundeyin further noted that 14 individuals have been successfully rescued from the debris and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on a police station in Malari, Borno State, in the early hours of Wednesday but were successfully repelled by security forces.

According to local security sources who spoke with The PUNCH, the militants struck around 1:00 a.m. but faced strong resistance from a combined force of police officers and soldiers, forcing them to retreat.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, stated that the attackers attempted to breach the police station but were driven back after an intense firefight.

He further revealed that the terrorists attempted to disable a police Armoured Personnel Carrier during the assault, managing only to damage its tyres but failing to destroy the vehicle.

Reassuring the public, Daso emphasized the police force’s commitment to safeguarding the area, noting that Malari had previously lacked civil authority but had witnessed improved security following the deployment of a specialized police team.

For the first time in history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will include a high-profile half-time show akin to those seen at the Super Bowl, with renowned British band Coldplay playing a significant role in gathering a dynamic lineup of artists for the occasion.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to conclude with the final match on July 19, 2026. This historic event will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one of the World Cup venues in the USA.

While performances before matches have become a staple at major events such as the UEFA Champions League final, the introduction of a half-time show during a World Cup final is new to the sport.

Traditionally, NFL halftime breaks last approximately 15 minutes, but these are extended to around 30 minutes during the Super Bowl to accommodate elaborate performances and staging.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to announce that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have a similar halftime show.

Nigerian gospel musician, Ebuka Songs has disclosed that he left Moses Bliss’ record label, Spotlight Nation, following God’s leading to be on his own and explore some other frontiers.

He, however, disclosed that contrary to what some people believe, there is no disaffection between himself and Moses Bliss over the decision to leave just eleven months into a three-year contract.

Speaking in an interview with The OpenUp Podcast with Amanda Dara, the worship singer emphasized that he left on good terms, and still has a good understanding with Bliss.

Ebuka Songs also appreciated Bliss for imparting him with knowledge on areas such as copyright and royalties, which he knew nothing about until they met.

Naija News reports he debunked reports of speaking ill of the record label, even after he had left.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.