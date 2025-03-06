Senator Abba Moro Asks Senate To Reduce Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Punishment

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro has appealed for a reduction in the proposed suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from six months to three months.

Naija News reports that this is following the presentation of recommendations by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

Speaking during plenary on Thursday, Moro acknowledged that Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated Senate rules but urged his colleagues to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, Senator Imasuen described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as frivolous, dismissing her claims that she was being silenced in the chamber.

Key Recommendations from the Senate Committee:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A ban from the legislative chamber throughout the suspension period.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio.

Upon arrival at the session, she discovered that her nameplate had been removed and her seat reassigned, leading her to demand an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.