Security Operatives Shoot Anambra Youth Leader Dead Over Tricycle Park Dispute

A youth leader in Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, Chidebe Ibeakuzie (aka Mighty), has been shot dead.

According to sources who spoke to The Sun, Ibeakuzie was shot dead by security agents in a tussle over the ownership and control of a tricycle park near the military cantonment in Onitsha.

During the clash, two Obosi youths were reportedly abducted, others injured, while an unspecified number of Keke Operators and passerby sustained gunshot injuries.

The unrest stemmed from a heated dispute between the families of late Tochukwu Anyaoku, an Obosi native, and Edward Ibuzo, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency.

The late Anyaoku had leased the tricycle park before his death last year, with his wife taking over its management after his demise.

However, Ibuzo allegedly laid claim to the land, sparking a bitter standoff.

Obosi youths accused Ibuzo of orchestrating the attack by engaging operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), who they claim were responsible for the fatal shooting of Mighty.

In response, Ibuzo denied any involvement, stating via a WhatsApp call to journalists that he was in Germany at the time of the incident, while he also has a court judgement authorizing him to take over the park.

He alleged that DSS operatives had intervened after witnessing a suspected kidnapping, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

A prominent Obosi stakeholder, Omezie Chukwurah, also known as “Governor Obosi,” lamented the escalating violence, revealing that previous police interventions had led to another Obosi youth being shot in the head.

He further alleged that the operatives who killed Mighty arrived in vehicles linked to Ibuzo.