Rivers University VC Commends Fubara For Upholding Tenure Amid Political Climate

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for allowing him to complete his tenure without political interference.

Prof. Okogbule made this remark during a special end-of-tenure lecture tagged ‘Starting Strong and Finishing Well’, held in his honour at the university’s Senate Chamber.

Reflecting on his five-year tenure, he expressed gratitude to both former Governor Nyesom Wike, who appointed him, and Governor Fubara, who upheld his position despite political changes.

“Let me specially acknowledge and appreciate the former and present visitors of our great university—former governor, Nyesom Wike, for finding me worthy of appointment as Vice-Chancellor and supporting me throughout his tenure, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for keeping faith with me upon his assumption of office,” he stated.

He further described Fubara’s decision as uncommon in Nigerian politics, saying, “The governor did not allow political sentiments to influence him to act differently. I therefore owe him a debt of gratitude for this rare action.”

Milestones Achieved Under His Leadership

Prof. Okogbule highlighted some of the university’s key achievements during his tenure, including:

– Graduating and inducting the first set of medical doctors in the university’s history.

– Producing the first set of trained nurses from the institution.

– Expanding satellite campuses to increase accessibility to education.

– Demolishing the ‘security village’, which had become a hideout for criminals on campus.

‘A Worthy Leader’ – Justice Odili

In her remarks, Justice Mary Odili, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, emphasized the importance of valedictory ceremonies in celebrating leadership transitions.

She praised Prof. Okogbule’s contributions, particularly in advancing RSU’s Faculty of Law, and acknowledged his cordial relationship with the governing councils.

“He is patient and focused. He has contributed tremendously to making the Faculty of Law one of the best in the country. Through his service as Head of Department, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dean of Postgraduate School, and now Vice-Chancellor, he has strengthened this university’s standing.

“On behalf of the 13th and now the 14th governing councils, I thank Prof. Okogbule for his dedication to fulfilling the vision of the university’s founding fathers and the present administration under Governor Fubara,” Odili said.

Guest Lecturer Calls For Ethical Leadership

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulwahab Egbewole, delivered a lecture on leadership success and ethical reforms in institutions.

He commended Prof. Okogbule for effectively steering RSU in a challenging academic environment and urged leaders to instill values of integrity, accountability, and excellence in their workplaces.

“Nigeria’s poor work ethic is a major obstacle to development. National re-orientation programmes have yielded little success, so it is time to advocate for ethical reforms at the institutional level.

“Leaders must take responsibility for creating an inspiring ecosystem that promotes productivity and high standards,” Prof. Egbewole said.