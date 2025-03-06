Rivers Crisis: Militant Group Threatens To Burst Oil Pipelines, Warns Tinubu

The political crisis in Rivers State may be taking a dangerous dive, as militant group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM), threatened to destroy oil pipelines in the state following Supreme Court’s judgement.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court, last week, halted monthly allocation to River State under Governor Siminalay Fubara, until certain conditions were met.

A trending video on social media, on Thursday, showed the group, armed with AK-47s and other assorted riffles in an unknown forest chanting ‘asana, asana,’ a common slogan among the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta region.

The group said they would not subscribe to any attempt to deprive the state and its workers their monthly pay.

NDRM condemned the 48 hours ultimatum given to Governor Fubara by Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to submit 2025 budget.

“We, the Niger Delta Rescue Movement, wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers state threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under the leadership of Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaim as lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget. This blatant attempt to destabilize the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt to coordinate an effort to incite hell, potentially leading to a state of emergency or even an impeachment,” a supposed leader of the group declared in a letter he read.

They called on President Bola Tinubu to stop the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom they accused of disrupting the state.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and put a stop to the action of the minister, Nyesom Wike, and his associate, whose intent is to drag Rivers state to avoid a crisis—the people of Rivers State like stability, progress and a conducive environment for governance.

“Furthermore, we must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers state will not sit idly while our state is dragged into tumult. If the federal allocation due to Rivers state cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take decisive action, including hitting oil production.

“We can’t generate money into the federation account without having our own share. Our workers deserve their salaries, and our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects,” the supposed leader stated.

In the 3-minute, 28-second video quoted by Vanguard, the militants urged non-residents of Rivers State to consider their safety.

“We urge all non-indigenes in Rivers state to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate. We cherish the safety of all residents and urge for a peaceful resolution to this crisis. Enough is enough. We stand united for the rest and future of Rivers State. We demand respect from our leaders and focus on the development of our region,” he added.