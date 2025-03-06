Rivers Assembly Accuses Fubara Of Constitutional Violations, Lists Four Breaches

The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of violating constitutional provisions by appointing commissioners and other officials without legislative approval.

Naija News reports that the allegations were detailed in a letter signed by Speaker Martin Amaewhule and addressed to the governor.

The House outlined four key infractions, emphasizing that Fubara’s actions undermine democratic principles and disregard the rule of law.

Among the issues raised was the appointment of 19 commissioners without proper screening and confirmation by the Assembly.

“These appointments are unconstitutional and cannot stand. The governor must adhere to due process and respect legislative oversight,” the lawmakers stated.

The Assembly further nullified the appointments, warning that continued breaches of constitutional provisions could have serious legal consequences.

Assembly Summons RSIEC Chairman, Threatens Arrest

In a separate development, the House has summoned the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.), to appear before it within 48 hours over the conduct of the October 5, 2024, local government election.

The lawmakers warned that failure to comply would result in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Legislative Tension

The latest standoff follows the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the legitimacy of the 27-member Assembly loyal to former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The ruling also nullified the October 5, 2024, local government elections, a development that has deepened political tensions in the state.

The House had earlier issued a March 3, 2025, letter demanding that Governor Fubara present the 2025 budget within 48 hours, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers also criticized the governor’s directive for the sacked local government chairmen to hand over to Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) instead of awaiting fresh elections.

State Government Denies Receiving Assembly Letter

As the 48-hour deadline for budget presentation expired on Wednesday, the Rivers State Government denied receiving any official communication from the Assembly.

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, claimed that the government only learned about the letter through social media.

“As of the close of business on March 4, 2025, neither the Office of the Governor nor that of the Deputy Governor or Accountant-General has received any letter from the Assembly,” the statement read.

Lawmakers Insist On Adherence To Due Process

In a second letter addressed to Governor Fubara and copied to Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, the Assembly reiterated its demand for compliance with constitutional provisions.

At its 131st legislative sitting in Port Harcourt, the lawmakers criticized the governor’s continued appointment of officials without forwarding their names for screening and confirmation.

“At the 131st legislative day of the Second Session of the Tenth (10th) Rivers State House of Assembly, which was held on Wednesday, the 5th day of March 2025, the House, amongst other matters, once again deliberated on your numerous appointments of persons into positions that require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House Assembly and resolved as follows:

“That your attention should once again be drawn to your illegal appointments of persons to serve in various offices without first forwarding their names for screening and confirmation as required by the 1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws.

“That your attention should specifically be drawn to your failure to forward the name of a nominee for appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, but chose to parade one Mr Dagogo Iboroma as a member of the State Executive Council in this regard, thereby contravening Section 192(2) & (6) as well as Section 195(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“That we should remind you of another infraction of the Constitution in which you illegally swore in several other persons who are parading themselves as commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council on Tuesday 21st May 2024, namely Prince Charles O.Beke; Collins Onunwo; Solomon Eke; Peter Medee: Elloka Tasie-Amadi; Basoene Joshua Benibo; Tambari Sydney Gbara and Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma, without screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly, in full compliance with Section 192(2) & (6)of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Others who were sworn in on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 are Illamu Arugu; Rowland Obed Whyte; Samuel Anya; Samuel Eyiba and Austin Emeka Nnadozie, while Israel Ngbuelu; Evans Bipi, Otamiri Ngubo and Benibo Alabraba were sworn in on Monday 7th October 2024. Emmanuel Frank-Fubara was sworn in on the 8th of July 2024, amounting to a total number of 19 persons parading themselves and misleading Rivers people that they are commissioners,” the letter read.

It added that the governor also appointed and swore in members of the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement and Rivers State Local Government Service Commission without screening and confirmation by the Assembly.

“That another infraction of the law is the swearing-in of Lawrence Oko-Jaja as Chairman; Earnest Ibekwe Ekwe; Mina Ogbanga; Iseleye Amachree and Adokiye Oyagiri as members of the Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement on Friday 30th of August 2024 without screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly, as stipulated in Section 4(a) of the Rivers State Public Procurement Law No. 4 of 2008. Others are Gift Alex-Hart; Grace Osaronu and Selinah Amonieah as members.

“That the swearing-in of Goodlife Ben as Chairman; Emmanuel Jaja; Betty Warmate; Jerome Chimenem; Prince Ohochukwu; Philip Okparaji and Christian Amadi as members of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission without screening and confirmation contrary to Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 is another infraction.

“That these appointments by you that are highlighted and other appointments made but not mentioned here for want of space that are not in consonance with extant laws are not only infractions but are seriously threatening our nascent democracy so, should and shall be remedied,” the letter added.

The Assembly, however, urged the governor to compile names of the people nominated for appointment as commissioners for onward screening within 48 hours.

“That the House requests you to submit a list of nominees for appointment as commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council as well as a list of nominees for appointment to fill vacancies in all the offices mentioned above or those not listed but require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly within 48 hours.

“We, therefore, urge you to act fast and do the needful by complying with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws in the best interest of the good people of Rivers State,” the letter read.