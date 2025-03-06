‘Respect Principle Of Federalism’ – Benue Assembly Warns Senate Against Involvement In Chief Judge’s Removal

The Benue State House of Assembly has issued a warning to the Nigerian Senate regarding its involvement in the dismissal of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

The Assembly urged the Senate to adhere to constitutional limits and to respect the principles of federalism.

Naija News reports that in a letter dated February 27, the Senate criticized the removal of Ikpambese, labeling it unconstitutional and a breach of Section 292 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Senate cautioned that neglecting due process could jeopardize the integrity of the judiciary.

In a reply dated March 5 and signed by Speaker Aondona Dajoh, the Assembly rejected the Senate’s position as an overextension of its authority.

In correspondence with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Senator Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele, the Assembly contended that the authority over judicial appointments and dismissals resides with the state, provided that constitutional guidelines are observed.

“The constitutional doctrine of federalism and separation of powers clearly delineates the roles and responsibilities of the various arms and tiers of government,” the letter stated.

Dajoh asserted that the Assembly adhered to proper procedures, achieving the necessary two-thirds majority vote for the removal.

He emphasized that the House bore no obligation to confirm whether the Executive had submitted the issue to the National Judicial Council (NJC), as required by Section 292(1)(a)(ii) of the constitution.

Additionally, he contended that only a court of competent jurisdiction—not the Senate—has the authority to assess the legality of the chief judge’s removal, underscoring that the Assembly’s decision remains in effect unless annulled by a court ruling.