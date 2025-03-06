Rapper Magnito Reacts As Oladips Releases Diss Track Over Headies Award Nomination Snub

Popular Nigerian rapper, Muhammed Usman Adamu, better known as Magnito, has responded to a diss track from his colleague, Oladips, over his exclusion from the Headies Awards nomination list.

Naija News reports that the Headies recently announced nominees for the 2025 edition, scheduled for April 5, and rappers nominated include Magnito, Ladipoe, Odumodublvck, and Jeriq.

However, Oladips name was noticeably missing from the ‘Best Rap Single’ category.

Reacting through a diss track on his Instagram page, Oladips vented his annoyance at the award organisers.

He rapped, “@theheadies make I school una real quick cos una just dey wurugbon l’enu. It doesn’t get more hip hop than this.”

Responding to Oladips, Magnito, during an interview with HipTV, said his colleague’s diss track shows that he needs the award more than those nominated.

He acknowledged the effort of Oladips in music production, adding that the organisers would have nominated one of his songs.

He said, “For him to have dropped a diss track about that category, that shows he needs the award more than all of us nominated. HipTV would have just tried, at least put one of his own songs there to makes him happy because I think he is hardworking too.

“But at times all of this stuff depends on what your priority is. If I don’t find my name there, I wouldn’t be bothered because my priority is how to get more of the gigs that I get because I love money. But when I saw my name there, I saw how important it was for my name to be there.

“Oadips might end up dropping a diss track for all of us in that category. I have seen HipTV categories before where I didn’t see my name there.”