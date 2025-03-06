PSG Vs Liverpool: What Arne Slot Told Us Before The Game – Alisson Becker Reveals After Tough UCL Win

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, said that manager, Arne Slot, had prepared the players’ minds for a hard time on the pitch ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Naija News reports that Liverpool defeated PSG 1-0 in an away match on Wednesday night, thanks to Harvey Elliot.

Remarking on his stunning display that helped the Reds beat the host team, Becker admitted that the match was possibly the best performance of his football career.

Becker delivered an impressive performance with nine saves, thwarting the Ligue 1 champions from securing a well-deserved victory in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

In a dramatic turn of events, Harvey Elliott, who came on the pitch in the match’s second half, netted the decisive goal in the 87th minute, granting the Reds a slim advantage as they prepare for the return leg at Anfield next week.

Despite PSG’s recent strong performances, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could not breach Becker’s defenses.

When asked whether he felt it was his best performance of the season so far, Becker told TNT Sports: “Yeah, probably of my life, I think. The manager was telling us how hard it would be to play against PSG, how good they are with the ball.

“We have to be ready to suffer. So when you see the clips as well from the opponent to know what is coming, so much quality on their side. But we as well, we work hard.”