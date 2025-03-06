Portable Reveals Reason Behind His Instagram Name ‘Elizabeth Joyce’

Controversial Nigerian songer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has explained why his Instagram name is ‘Elizabeth Joyce.’

Speaking via a viral video where he was spotted chatting with, content creator Egungun of Lagos during a car ride, portable explained that the unusual name on his profile was because he initially planned on using the social media account for internet fraud commonly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

He, however, stated that he backpedaled on his original intention when he was told that people were looking for him.

He said, “Make i no lie for you, E get one Facebook and Instagram account wey be say that time i wan learn Yahoo ( internet fraud),” Portable admitted.

“Yahoo no gree, Na hin i just open that account down, as i con hear say them dey look for me say i don blow, na hin i come go edit am, delete oyinbo commot, Na working account.”

Portable rose to fame in December 2021 with his breakout single Zazoo Zeh, featuring Olamide and Poco Lee. Since then, he has remained in the spotlight for both his music and frequent controversies.

Earlier this year, he clashed with Ogun State officials, which led to his arrest and arraignment on a five-count charge, including assault.