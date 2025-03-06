PDP In Serious Crisis Because Of Inordinate Ambition – Bashir

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashir, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a dilapidated structure that can no longer be trusted to rule Nigeria.

Bashir, who is the APC National Secretary, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he formally received a former member of the PDP, Nicholas Ossai, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He asserted that the crisis rocking the opposition should be blamed on the inordinate ambitions of politicians and lack of proper coordination.

He described the main opposition party as a dilapidated structure that can no longer be trusted to rule the country again.

The secretary said that of all the political parties in Nigeria, only the ruling party continues to wax stronger.

He commended Ossai for acknowledging the achievements of President Bola Tinubu, saying he doubts there’s any politician in Nigeria who has radiated hope and support for many politicians.

Bashir stated: “Of all political parties in Nigeria, our party continues to wax stronger, and you see opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party, are in serious crisis occasioned by inordinate ambitions and lack of proper coordination.

“The question is, can Nigerians trust a party that cannot even put its house in order to rule the country? So, thank you for abandoning that already dilapidated structure.”

While speaking with journalists after his meeting with Bashir, Ossai, who represented Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwuani of Delta state on the platform of PDP, said the center can no longer hold in PDP because the umbrella has broken.

His words: “The umbrella has broken, the center cannot hold. You don’t play party politics when the head is sick. So, I have come to be part of the teamwork of APC that is already shaping Nigeria. PDP today has broken. You ask a question: why is it not fixed? Because the center cannot hold.”

I’m happy as an APC member today, and I’m going to work with the leadership of APC in the grassroots and make sure that APC takes over Delta State in 2027.

“To start with, APC will take over the House of Assembly in my local government, which I will produce, and by His grace, APC will take over my federal constituency where I have spent 12 years.”