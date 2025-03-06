Panic As Acting Lagos Assembly Clerk Rushed To Hospital After DSS Invitation

There was panic at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday when the acting Clerk, Ottun Babatunde, was suddenly rushed to the hospital shortly after returning from an invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Babatunde, who had been displaced from his role as acting Clerk, reportedly complained of dizziness upon returning from the DSS office, where he was questioned over an allegation of incitement filed against him by former and suspended Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko.

According to sources who spoke with Vanguard, the DSS had summoned Babatunde following a petition from Onafeko, who accused him of inciting disorder within the Assembly.

The crisis stems from the recent National Industrial Court ruling, which allegedly nullified Babatunde’s appointment as acting Clerk, a position he assumed under the former Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who now serves as Deputy Speaker.

Assembly Staff In Panic As Clerk Collapses

A credible source at the Assembly, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Babatunde’s sudden illness sparked concern among legislative staff.

The source said, “Mr. Ottun was yesterday afternoon taken to the DSS’ office in Shangisha, in company of a senior staff, Mr. Seyi. He was later released late in the evening and asked to report the next day.

“The invitation was based on a petition written by the removed clerk, Onafeko, who alleged that Babatunde incited staff against him while in attempt to gain entry into his office in apparent defiance to Industrial Court’s order on status quo to remain in the wake of the crisis rocking the assembly, among other allegations.

“Today, he decided to honour the invitation. He went in company of his lawyer, a Senior Advocate. About noon, the news started filtering in that Mr Ottun has been rushed to the hospital from DSS’ office after complaining of dizziness.

“Upon receipt of the information, we were further saddened by the development over the leadership tussle of the House, which has negatively impacted on the staff and management of the assembly.

“We later heard that after few hours, he was discharged and taken to his resident.”

The staff, who were in a pensive mood, lamented that the running of affairs of the assembly has been dragging lately following order by Onafeko, asking banks to halt the release of assembly funds till further notice.

“Both legislative and correspondence activities of the assembly have been brought to their lowest ebb as Onafeko, who forcefully returned into office after his removal, ordered banks to stop payment of running costs and other utilities till further notice. You can imagine what we, staff, are going through presently.

“As you can see for yourself, the atmospheric mood around the Assembly, it is a shadow of itself,” the source told Vanguard.