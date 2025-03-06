Ovia Killings: Governor Okpebholo Vows Justice, Pledges Enhanced Security (Photos)

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to bring to justice those behind the February 21 attacks that claimed lives in seven communities of Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that during a visit to the affected areas on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and security.

He also announced plans to establish a police outpost to prevent further violence and strengthen law enforcement in the region.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo stressed that ensuring the safety of residents remains a top priority and that his government will not allow any crime to go unpunished.

“From the testimonies I have heard and the investigations conducted, these are criminals who invade your farms to steal the crops you have laboured for. As a Government, we will go after them. I assure you that you will live here in peace. Our actions will prove that lasting peace is coming.

“No individual should be more powerful than an entire community—burning houses and killing people just to steal farm produce. Wherever they are hiding, we will hunt them down, bring them to justice, and ensure that peace prevails,” Governor Okpebholo declared.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and assured them of government intervention, discouraging any form of retaliation.

“I understand your pain, but I urge you to take heart. Do not fight anyone or resort to violence. Maintain the peace as you have been doing. I assure you that we will work here so you can feel the presence of the government and experience real development.

“We have already deployed soldiers to the area, and we now have three additional Operation Rescue patrol vehicles to support them. Once I return to Benin, I will liaise with the Commissioner of Police to expedite the establishment of a police outpost to ensure sustained security,” he stated.

In a further bid to foster peace, Governor Okpebholo also met with leaders and residents of Gbelebe, a neighbouring Ijaw community. He called for harmony and assured them of the government’s commitment to their well-being.

“My core mission as Governor is to restore peace and bring development. Without peace, there can be no progress. These killings and conflicts must stop. This is a large community with no roads and no electricity, and yet, instead of focusing on development, criminality persists. I assure you that my administration will gradually bring meaningful development here,” the Governor assured.

Community leaders from Madoti and Gbelebe narrated how the crisis began, attributing it to farm theft by hoodlums who clashed with a newly formed local vigilante group.

They expressed deep concerns over the persistent threat to farmers and called on the government to intensify efforts in safeguarding lives and property.

See photos below: