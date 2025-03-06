Obasanjo’s Commitment To Nigeria Remains Exceptional – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he marked his 88th birthday.

Naija News reports that Obi noted that under President Obasanjo, Nigeria’s economy grew from $59 billion to $278 billion.

In his birthday message on Wednesday, the former Governor of Anambra State commended Obasanjo’s commitment to the unity and prosperity of the nation.

He prayed that God bless his health and give him happy years ahead.

“Today (Wednesday) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, I delightfully joined in the series of activities marking the 88th birthday of a revered elder statesman and father figure, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Undoubtedly, President Obasanjo remains a deeply respected and admired Nigerian leader whose immense contributions to our nation’s growth remain immeasurable and undiminished

“At the time he became President in 1999, Nigeria’s GDP was about $59Billion with a per capita of around $490, our foreign debt stock was about $32Billion and when he left office in 2007, our GDP was $278B, GDP per capita was $1800, and foreign debt reduced to $3.2B with a significant increase in our foreign reserves.

“His true patriotism and bold sacrifices for a better Nigeria and Africa remain remarkable.

“His commitment to the unity of our nation has remained exceptional.

“May God grant him more healthy, fruitful, and happy years ahead, and continue to bless him always,” he said.