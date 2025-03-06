Obasanjo Moved Nigeria To New World Economy – Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said Nigeria, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, achieved milestones.

Naija News reports that Okorocha said the former President was committed to developing Nigeria and chose the best hands for the work during his administration.

He stated this on Wednesday, on Arise News, while reviewing Obasanjo‘s tenure as President as he marked his 88th birthday.

Senator Okorocha credited Obasanjo for Nigeria’s progress in telecommunication and computer technology.

“Well, first let me just salute the great elderstatesman, a former president of this great nation who has paid his dues and made his marks. Obasanjo is such a unique man and who knows what he wants and how to get it. There’s no doubt about his personality.

“As a President, he did well. He did well. And give it to him. He knows how to choose his lieutenants and those who work with him. He knows how to pick the best. In fact, Obasanjo can pick somebody he doesn’t even like. For once, he can do the job just to take the credit.

“So I think formally he did very well as a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, bringing telecommunication, the computer and trying to leapfrog into the new world economy at that time. So he’s a man of vision,” he said.