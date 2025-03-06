NULGE Sues Osun APC, Ex-Chairmen Over LG Administration Dispute

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the elected local government chairmen from the October 15, 2022, election before the Osun State High Court in Ikirun, seeking an order to permanently restrain them from resuming office or interfering in local government administration.

Naija News reports that NULGE, through its legal counsel, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), filed the suit HIR/5/2025, urging the court to bar the APC-backed chairmen and councillors from taking over or attempting to control the 30 local government councils in the state.

The union is also requesting an injunction preventing the APC officials or their associates from harassing or arresting NULGE members in an attempt to assume office.

Legal Battle Over Local Government Control

In the originating summons dated February 28, 2025, NULGE is seeking a declaration that the Federal High Court’s ruling of November 30, 2022, which nullified the APC-led local government election, remains valid and binding.

The union argued that until a higher court overturns the ruling, the APC-backed chairmen and councillors cannot impose themselves as LG leaders or interfere in governance.

According to NULGE, the Osun State Governor and Attorney General have a constitutional obligation under Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution to enforce the Federal High Court’s ruling, ensuring that the sacked APC chairmen do not return to office illegally.

“They must ensure that the APC-backed chairmen and councillors do not interfere in local government administration unless the Federal High Court’s ruling is overturned by a higher court,” the union stated.

NULGE also asked the court to issue a perpetual restraining order against the APC-backed council officials, preventing them from resuming office as chairmen or councillors, interfering in the operations of local government councils, parading themselves as legitimate LG officials.

Background Of The Local Government Dispute

The October 15, 2022, local government election in Osun State, conducted under the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, has remained a subject of legal contention.

Following Oyetola’s defeat by Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, the Federal High Court nullified the election on November 30, 2022, ruling that the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) failed to follow proper legal procedures, making the exercise invalid.

However, the APC chairmen recently secured a Court of Appeal judgment, which overturned the Federal High Court ruling, reigniting their claim to the local government seats.

Despite this new legal development, NULGE insists that the chairmen cannot assume office unless a Supreme Court ruling finally settles the matter.