Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 6th March 2025.

The PUNCH: The Senate on Wednesday dismissed the sexual harrassment petition filed by Kogi lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, describing it as ‘dead on arrival.’ The red chamber described her action as a violation of the Senate Standing Rules.

The Guardian: Nigerian listed companies continued to battle for corporate survival with high inflation, currency depreciation and high energy costs driving up the costs of sale of many entities across sectors by a staggering over 100 per cent last year, data from a full-year report suggested. This sharp rise in operational expenses severely squeezed profit margins, forcing many businesses to adopt aggressive cost-cutting measures to stay afloat.

The Nation: The political crisis in Rivers State deepened yesterday. The House of Assembly directed Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present fresh nominees for confirmation as commissioners and board members within 48 hours. It also summoned the chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd).

Daily Trust: The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, declaring it “dead on arrival”. During the probe session on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, cited procedural violations and legal constraints

