Nigerian Army Kill 92 Terrorists, Arrest 111 Suspects

Troops of the Nigerian Army reportedly neutralized 92 terrorists during the period from February 27 to March 6, 2025.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, confirmed this during a Thursday press conference in Abuja.

General Kangye provided an update on the operations of the military and other security agencies, stating that troops also detained 18 individuals involved in oil theft and successfully rescued 75 hostages who had been kidnapped.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria apprehended individuals, including gunrunners, collaborators in oil theft, and other violent extremists. Additionally, the air component conducted numerous close air support missions, armed reconnaissance patrols, and air interdiction operations.

Recently, the Defence Headquarters launched Operation Safe Corridor in the northwestern region of Nigeria, with its operational base established in Tsafe, Zamfara State.

This initiative is designed to address insecurity by offering a structured approach for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant terrorists who choose to surrender their weapons voluntarily.

During the formal handover of the facilities designated as the operational headquarters, Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his administration’s dedication to bolstering security measures against criminal activities.

The introduction of Operation Safe Corridor in the North-West is anticipated to enhance ongoing military efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the area.

With the headquarters now situated in Zamfara State, security stakeholders express optimism that the program will contribute to reducing violence and facilitating the reintegration of former combatants willing to renounce criminal behavior.

Naija News reports that Operation Safe Corridor is a targeted military program aimed at facilitating the reintegration of former insurgents and bandits into society.

This initiative is built upon five essential pillars: Disarmament, Demobilization, De-radicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration.

Having been effectively executed in the Northeast region, focusing on Boko Haram defectors, the program is now set to expand into the North-West to tackle the persistent security challenges in states such as Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kaduna.