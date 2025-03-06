Nigeria Felicitates Ghana On 68th Independence Day Anniversary

Nigeria has extended its congratulations to Ghana on the occasion of its 68th Independence Anniversary, reiterating its dedication to enhancing bilateral relations.

In a press release issued on Thursday, March 6, and signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, praised Ghana for its advancements in democracy, economic development, and contributions to regional stability.

Naija News reports that the minister further highlighted the common historical and cultural connections between the two countries, expressing optimism for ongoing peace and prosperity.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening cooperation with Ghana in trade, education, security, and regional integration,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians migrating abroad to remain connected to their homeland and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

Naija News reports that she made this appeal while delivering a Ramadan Lecture organized by No Dull Moment in Islam (NDMI) on the theme, “The Intricacies of Japa Syndrome.”

In her address, Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged migration as a fundamental human right and a longstanding global trend but emphasized the importance of making it a journey of impact rather than abandonment.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri pointed out that migration is not inherently wrong, citing the example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who migrated from Makkah to Madinah for a better life but later returned to rebuild his homeland.

Rather than discouraging migration, she stressed the need for Nigerians abroad to maintain ties with their country and actively contribute to its progress.

Highlighting the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora, she noted that 70% of Black doctors in the Diaspora are Nigerians, with many excelling in technology, business, sports, and entertainment.

She referenced Morotoluwa Ojomoh, a Nigerian who recently won the Super Bowl Championship, and returned to Nigeria to a grand reception from the government.