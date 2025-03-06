New Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, Returns From Canada For Traditional Rites

The newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has arrived in Nigeria from Canada ahead of the traditional rites required before his official installation, Naija News gathered.

Oba Owoade landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife.

The monarch received a warm reception from Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, while traditional drummers and dancers added to the festive atmosphere.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had recently presented Oba Owoade with his certificate of appointment and staff of office, officially confirming him as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Speaking on the next steps, the monarch’s media aide, Bode Durojaiye, stated that preparations for the sacred traditional rites were in full swing.

“As part of the process, Alaafin Owoade will visit several significant houses to offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even spend nights at specific locations to perform night rites,” Durojaiye explained.

Alaafin To Enter Ipebi For Final Rituals

After completing these traditional visits, Oba Owoade will proceed to Ipebi, a period of sacred seclusion within the palace, where final ancestral rituals will be performed before his official coronation.

Durojaiye emphasized the sacredness of the Alaafin institution, describing it as a revered pillar of Yoruba tradition that commands deep respect.

“The Alaafin throne is not just a kingship title; it is an institution of great historical and spiritual significance to the Yoruba people,” he added.