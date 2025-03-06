‘Natasha’s Sexual Accusation Is Only Meant To Distract Senate’ – CSOs Make Case For Akpabio

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has described the sexual harassment allegation of Kogi Central lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as cheap blackmail.

Naija News reports that the CSOs, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by its Executive Director, Lary Onah, urged Akpabio to remain focused and committed to be able to keep delivering legislative interventions to Nigerians.

He said Natasha’s allegation was a distraction to undermine democracy and prevent the Senate from applying sanctions on her.

Onah also passed a vote of confidence on Akpabio, describing his leadership as president of the 10th Senate as impactful and most gender tolerant.

He said that despite unfounded allegations of sexual harassment, which Akpabio had denied, Nigerians and lawmakers believed in his ability to navigate the complexities of governance.

The CSOs further urged Natasha to apologise for her wrong conduct and withdraw the petition of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

He said, “We praise the senate president for his professionalism in the manner he conducted himself in the plenary during the altercation by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over seating arrangement.

“Natasha is wrong to go against the rules of the Senate over seating arrangement.

“She should apologise for her wrong conduct and withdraw her petition of sexual harassment against the most performing senate president of Nigeria.

“The accusation is only meant to distract the senate from applying sanctions on her and coerce the leadership to always do her bidding.”