“My Greatest Protector and Truest Fan” – Mr Eazi Mourns The Loss Of His Mother

Nigerian music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has announced the passing of his mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the devastating news on Instagram today, March 6, posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of them together.

Expressing his deep gratitude, the Leg Over hitmaker reflected on the invaluable lessons his mother instilled in him, including confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and the importance of family.

He described her as his greatest protector, toughest critic, and most loyal supporter.

In his tribute, Mr Eazi wrote: “Thank you, Mummy, for your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family.

“You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest fan.

“You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade.”

Meanwhile, the husband of renowned country music star, Dolly Parton, Carl Dean, is dead.

Naija News reports that Parton’s husband died on Monday at the age of 82.

Recounting her last moment with her husband, the music star in a post via 𝕏 wrote, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”