‘My Baby Is Here’ – Chika Ike Shares Beautiful Photos With Daughter

Nollywood actress, Chike Ike, has announced the arrival of her baby girl.

Naija News reports that this comes a few weeks after rumours made the rounds online that Nigerian billionaire cum politician, Ned Nwoko, was responsible for her pregancy – a report both of them denied.

In a post via her Instagram on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Chika Ike shared beautiful photos of herself and her baby.

She captioned the post, “My Baby is here ….. Welcome to the world my sunshine”

See the photos:

Meanwhile, Chika Ike recently dismissed rumours that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, is the father of her child.

Naija News reports that rumours emerged on social media that the movie star, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos on Instagram, was set to become Nwoko’s seventh wife.

Earlier, Senator Nwoko, through his media office, denied being responsible for Chika Ike’s pregnancy or planning to marry her as his seventh wife.

Addressing the rumours in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the thespian clarified that the Nigerian billionaire is not the father of her child, and she is not ready to become anyone’s seventh wife.