Labour Party Faults Senate Over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

The Labour Party (LP) has urged the Nigerian Senate to reconsider its decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) for six months, describing the move as unjust and politically motivated.

LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in an interview with Vanguard, on Thursday, criticized the Senate’s action, particularly its timing on the eve of International Women’s Day, which he said sent the wrong message about women’s participation in governance.

While acknowledging that the suspension stemmed from alleged breaches of Senate rules, Ifoh argued that the allegations of sexual harassment made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio had not been properly investigated.

“What the Senate has done is illegal and unlikely to stand.

“They suspended the senator without granting her a fair hearing and disregarded a court ruling that barred them from taking such action. This is a clear abuse of power and a violation of her rights,” Ifoh declared.

‘Kogi Central Has Been Denied Representation’

The Labour Party spokesman further expressed concern that the suspension disenfranchises the people of Kogi Central, who elected Akpoti-Uduaghan to represent their interests in the Senate.

“Her suspension is not just about her as an individual. It means that the voices of Kogi Central residents will not be heard in the Senate for six months.

“This is an attack on democracy, and the Senate must reverse its decision to allow due process to take its course,” Ifoh stated.

LP has called on the Senate to uphold democratic principles by lifting Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and ensuring that the allegations she raised are properly investigated.