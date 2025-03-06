Kwara Immediate Past Head Of Service, Modupe Oluwole Is Dead

The former Head of Service (HoS) in Kwara State, Susan Modupe Oluwole, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Modupe died at age 59.

According to Daily Post, the former HOS passed away on Wednesday morning at the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Late Modupe Oluwole was appointed in 2017 during the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed-led administration but retired from the service of the state government in 2024.

She graduated from the University of Ilorin and took over as HoS from Hajia Zarah Omar, her predecessor, in 2017.

Until she was appointed Head of Service, late Oluwole was the Permanent Secretary in charge of Service Welfare in the office of the Head of Service.

In other news, the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought charges against six officials from the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the State High Court in Ilorin concerning the alleged misappropriation of ₦96 million.

The accused individuals—Ahmed Olarewaju, Omole Omololu, Fatai Oyerinde, Mujeeb Ibrahim, Salami Bashir, and Dauda Quozim—faced Justice Suleiman Akanbi on a four-count indictment related to criminal breach of trust and the misappropriation of public funds.

As stated by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, these officials, who held various positions within SUBEB, are accused of conspiring to misappropriate government funds for personal gain between the years 2018 and 2020.