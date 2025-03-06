Top Islamic Leader, Sheikh Hassan Jingir Is Dead

Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, the second national deputy chairman of the Council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), has passed away.

Naija News gathered that the Publicity Secretary of JIBWIS, Hon. Ahmad Ashiru, confirmed his death on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State.

He told Blueprint: “Innalillahi Wa’inna Illaihi Rajiun, I confirm the death of Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, who died today, Thursday, at his residence.”

According to Ashiru, Sheikh Jingir had been battling health challenges for some time, adding that, “Today, Allah has terminated the ailment.”

The late cleric, who lived for over 70 years, is survived by his wives and more than 40 children.

Ashiru further noted that details of the funeral rites will be announced soon.